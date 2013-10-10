Rt Rev Julian Henderson consecrated as new Bishop of Blackburn

Image caption The Rt Rev Julian Henderson is the ninth Bishop of Blackburn

The new Bishop of Blackburn has been consecrated in a service at York Minster.

The Right Reverend Julian Henderson, 59, becomes the ninth person in the role and the most senior cleric in the Church of England in Lancashire.

He is expected to become the first Bishop of Blackburn to ordain women as priests and supports the idea of women bishops.

His inauguration will be held at Blackburn Cathedral on 19 October.

"To become the ninth Bishop of Blackburn is extremely humbling," he said. "It is an honour to be entrusted with such an important and significant responsibility."

The service was led by the Archbishop of York, the Rt Hon Dr John Sentamu.

Bishop Henderson was previously Archdeacon of Dorking in Surrey and succeeds the Rt Rev Nicholas Reade who retired in October.

He is married to Heather, 57, and has two grown-up children, Susannah, 28 and Jamie, 26.