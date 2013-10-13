Britain in Bloom awards: Lytham crowned Champion of Champions

Image caption Jim Leek of Lytham in Bloom said the award was the "pinnacle"

Lancashire has won three gongs including the "ultimate community gardening prize" at the Britain In Bloom awards.

Lytham won a gold and was named the Champion of Champions by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) in the ceremony in Cleethorpes on Saturday.

The RHS said Lytham was "the cleanest, greenest and most beautiful location in Britain".

Garstang received a gold award in the small town category.

'So important'

Lytham's team of 130 volunteers was praised at the ceremony.

Roger Burnett, chair of the RHS Britain in Bloom judging panel, said of Lytham: "It was a true pleasure to visit such wonderful places and meet inspirational people."

Jim Leek of Lytham In Bloom said the award was down to the hard work of not just the volunteers but Lytham businesses and community groups.

"It is the highest award, the pinnacle, but we wouldn't have done it without everyone's support."

Stephen Hall, designer of the floral display in Lytham, said the success was down to "everyone coming together".

He said the win was priceless to the town.

"You can't put a value on it; it brings so many people to the town," said Mr Hall.

Garstang was awarded a gold for what the RHS described as its "excellent sense of community pride" and said it had the "finest track records of any bloom group".

Norah Hoyles of the Garstang in Bloom steering group said entering the awards was vital to the town.

"Taking part in Britain in Bloom is so important for Garstang. It encourages tourism and gets local businesses to take an interest and participate," she said.

Colne, Elswick and Freckleton all received silver gilt medals.

More than 1,000 communities entered the 2013 Britain in Bloom awards.