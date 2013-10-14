Paramedic fractures skull in 999 call baseball bat attack

A trainee paramedic suffered a fractured skull after being hit on the head with a baseball bat when responding to a 999 call.

The 26-year-old was attacked in Hillbrook Road, Leyland, at 23:20 BST on Sunday.

Derek Cartwright, the North West Ambulance service director, said: "I am absolutely appalled at this violent attack."

A 19-year-old Leyland man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

The paramedic is in a stable condition in the Royal Preston Hospital.

Mr Cartwright said: "The attack launched on this individual could easily have had a fatal outcome and I must offer my praise to his crew mate who acted quickly in getting her colleague out of danger and into hospital.

"It is a sad fact that we are becoming almost used to hearing of our staff being either verbally or physically assaulted but this is one of the worst cases I have come across in my 30 years' service."