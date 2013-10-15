Man charged after paramedic attacked with baseball bat

A man is to appear in court accused of attacking a trainee paramedic who suffered a fractured skull when he was struck with a baseball bat.

The 26-year-old victim was hit while responding to a 999 call in Hillbrook Road, Leyland, at 23:20 BST on Sunday.

Lewis Westwood, 19, from Leyland, has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, criminal damage and breaching bail.

He will appear at Preston Crown Court on 28 October.

The paramedic has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well, a spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said.