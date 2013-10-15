Illegal workers found in freezer at Preston factory

Three men were arrested after they were found hiding in a freezer during an immigration raid on a poultry factory.

The Home Office Border Force said it was the third time in six years Gafoor Pure Halal in Preston had been raided.

It said two men, one from India, aged 22, and one from Pakistan, 25, were arrested for overstaying their visas.

Another Indian man, 25 was arrested for breaching his visa conditions. The factory in Fletcher Road is under investigation.

A Home Office spokeswoman said illegal workers had been found there in 2008 and 2009.