Chorley care home prosecuted over fish and chips death

The owners of a care home in Lancashire are being prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive after a resident choked to death on fish and chips.

Rita Smith, 75, died after eating the meal at Euxton Park Care Home in Wigan Road, Chorley, on 1 December 2010.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said she had motor neurone disease and difficulty swallowing.

Four Seasons Health Care Ltd, based in the Isle of Man, is due to appear before Preston magistrates on Friday.

The company, which runs more than 500 care homes in the UK, is accused of breaching section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

The HSE said Ms Smith should have only eaten pureed food while supervised by a carer as she suffered from swallowing difficulties and was at risk of choking.

However, the HSE said she was allegedly given fish and chips for her supper.