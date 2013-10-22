Lancashire

Holidaymaker dies after being hit by car in Blackpool

A woman has died after being hit by a car while on holiday in Blackpool.

Elizabeth Cornwell, 57, from Dundee, was visiting family in the resort when she was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa as she was crossing Waterloo Road on Thursday.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital. Initially her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening but her condition deteriorated and she died on Monday, police said.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

