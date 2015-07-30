Image copyright Google Image caption A 99-year-old woman at the home suffered burns when she was immersed in scalding hot water, the court previously heard

A care home boss accused of force-feeding elderly residents has told a jury she has never ill-treated anyone.

Four women and three men are alleged to have been subjected to ill-treatment at Briarwood Rest Home in Preston, Lancashire, between 2013 and last year.

Indranee Pumbien, 59, said she had to close the home after her arrest and added she was "very compassionate".

At Preston Crown Court, Mrs Pumbien, her husband, Meghadeven, and Niphawan Berry deny mistreating residents.

The prosecution said Mrs Pumbien had been described as "a bully" by both residents and staff who feared challenging her behaviour.

She is alleged to have force-fed five pensioners, called one "an animal" and presided over a business which was under-resourced in both equipment and staff.

'Never neglected anybody'

Among the alleged victims at the home was a 99-year-old with dementia, Margaret Wheatley, who was immersed in a scalding hot bath by a female care assistant, the court heard.

Giving evidence, Mrs Pumbien said she was unaware that the pensioner had been scalded until she saw her the following day and rang a doctor "immediately" when she noticed her legs were "weeping".

The prosecution said Mrs Pumbien and co-owner Meghadeven, 64, had been overheard suggesting the resident's blisters should be burst to make it look like cellulitis in a cover-up bid.

Mrs Pumbien told the jury that a doctor diagnosed cellulitis and she "just went along with the doctor".

Her barrister, Alistair Webster QC, asked her: "Did you have any reason to not have her treated, if she was suffering?"

She replied: "I would never do that. That is not me. Anyone who needs care, I act immediately. I have never, never neglected anybody."

"I have never let any of my patients suffer. I am a very compassionate person," she added.

Qualified nurses

Mr Webster went on: "It is suggested you force-fed because you were always in a rush."

The defendant said: "I cannot rush anybody to have a meal."

Mrs Pumbien said she and her husband, both qualified nurses, bought Briarwood in 2002.

Ex-employee Mrs Berry, 42, of Christ Church Street, Preston, denies she gave Mrs Wheatley the bath which caused her burns.

The Pumbiens, of Grosvenor Place, Preston, also deny ill-treatment and neglect.

The trial continues.