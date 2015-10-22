Euxton Park Care Home in Chorley rated 'inadequate'

Image copyright Google Image caption The owners of Euxton Park Care Home in Chorley said an improvement plan had already been put in place

A Lancashire care home has been placed into special measures after being rated as inadequate by care inspectors.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) made an unannounced visit to Euxton Park Care Home in Chorley on 4 and 5 August.

Inspectors said the home was failing to protect residents from risks and it was not sufficiently staffed.

Owners Four Seasons Healthcare said people's wellbeing was its "first consideration" and an improvement plan had been put in place.

The CQC report found healthcare needs were not always being met and care plans lacked necessary detail.

Staff were not given enough support and training and many had "only a limited understanding" of the Mental Capacity Act 2005.

'Unacceptable'

Euxton Park was fined in 2014 over the death of a resident after admitting breaches of health and safety legislation.

Rita Smith, 75, who had difficulty swallowing, choked on a portion of fish and chips and died in 2010.

There are 440 CQC-registered care homes in Lancashire County Council's local authority area and its figures show 56 of those have been rated as requiring improvement.

The Chorley home was last inspected in January and areas of poor care were identified.

Debbie Westhead, CQC deputy chief inspector of Adult Social Care in the North, said it was "unacceptable" that the provider had allowed the quality of service at the home to deteriorate.

"We have told the provider that they must take action as a priority. We are in close liaison with the local authority to monitor the situation and ensure people living at the home are not at risk."

The five questions CQC ask about services:

Is the service safe?

Is the service effective?

Is the service caring?

Is the service responsive?

Is the service well-led?

Source: Care Quality Commission

The home will be inspected again in six months and if it has not improved Ms Westhead said the CQC would consider cancelling its registration.

A statement from Four Seasons Healthcare (England) Ltd said it was "sorry" Euxton Park was not meeting expected standards of care and it had implemented a "comprehensive improvement plan".

Weekly care audits and a "quality of life" resident feedback programme had been introduced since the inspection and a safe staffing guide was being used, it added.