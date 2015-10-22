Mobility scooter driver tribute following Preston crash

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Anne Parkinson, from Preston, was a "well-known character"

A 76-year-old mobility scooter driver who died following a crash involving a car was a "loving mother and grandmother", her family has said.

Anne Parkinson suffered a head injury and suspected broken legs in the collision in Ribbleton Avenue, Preston, at about 06:50 BST on Tuesday.

She died at Royal Preston Hospital.

In a tribute, her family said: "She was a well-known character who was always out and about at the local shops or on her scooter."

"Her loss is felt very deeply with her sons Tony and Philip and the rest of the family," the statement continued.

"We will miss her."