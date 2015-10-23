Girl, 6, 'wakes up screaming' after kidnap ordeal

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Khan was captured on CCTV circling the streets before he abducted a six-year-old girl

Imran Khan, 34, has been jailed for life for kidnapping a six-year-old girl, who he bundled into the boot of his car before exposing himself and dumping her in a wheelie bin. Here, the victim's mother talks about the trauma she fears her daughter will never get over.

"She's not like the outgoing, bubbly little girl she used to be," said the mother of the six-year-old.

She said her daughter had been left "more wary of people" after she was abducted from a street in Burnley, Lancashire, in March and was "scared of strangers, she is scared of people".

"She wakes up screaming with nightmares about the man coming back to get her," she adds.

"It is heartbreaking, it breaks my heart especially when she wakes up at night screaming - it's horrible."

On 26 March, Khan, of Pendle Street, Accrington, approached the six-year-old, asking her to find a ball under a car.

"As she went... to get the ball, he grabbed her and put her in the boot of the car," the girl's mother said.

Khan drove more than four miles with his victim in the boot to Hapton, where he exposed himself to the girl and tried to force her to commit a sexual act, police said.

"Frightened and crying, he kept telling her to stop because otherwise he would hurt her," said the girl's mother, who cannot be identified to protect her daughter's anonymity.

"He threatened to belt her if she didn't stop crying."

'Taken sparkle away'

After being dumped afterwards in a wheelie bin, the girl managed to free herself. She was then found wandering around alone before a group of other children found her in a distressed state.

Khan was sentenced at Burnley Crown Court to a minimum term of six years and 215 days after admitting taking the girl from the street and intending to commit a sexual offence.

He also admitted breaching a sexual offences' protection order following his conviction in 2008 for an offence involving a 12-year-old girl.

The six-year-old girl's mother said she was "fuming" that Khan had been allowed back on to the streets despite carrying out a similar offence before, claiming he had "not been properly monitored".

"Something had gone wrong somewhere along the lines," she said.

"He obviously wasn't monitored properly. He was driving around in a car waiting for an opportunity."

The National Probation Service said it was carrying out an internal review of the case to see if any lessons can be learned.

The mother said her daughter was "still happy" but Khan had "taken the sparkle away from her".

"The word, if it's on telly, kidnapping or anything, it all comes back to her," she said.

The mother said she felt "numb" and "couldn't believe" what had happened to her daughter.

She said her daughter had just been "in the wrong place at the wrong time" and it "could have been anybody's child" he had taken.

She said children should be allowed to "play out round the corner from their house without being scared that people like this, without monitoring, are just going to be able to grab them."

Det Insp Jim Elston, of Lancashire Police, said it was a "horrendous" and "terrifying offence".

He said they have "rigorous systems in place to manage sex offenders who have served a sentence and been released into the community".