Burnley abduction: Sex offender jailed for life for taking six-year-old girl

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Imran Khan was a registered sex offender living in the community

A registered sex offender who abducted a six-year-old girl from a street "to satisfy his perverted desires" has been jailed for life.

Imran Khan, 34, bundled the girl into the boot of his car in Nairne Street, Burnley, Lancashire, on 26 March.

He then drove more than four miles away before exposing himself and trying to force her to commit a sexual act.

Khan was jailed for a minimum term of six years and 215 days at Burnley Crown Court after admitting taking the girl.

'Planned and predatory'

At an earlier hearing, he also pleaded guilty to intending to commit a sexual offence and breaching a sexual offences' prevention order.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Khan was captured on CCTV circling the streets before he abducted a six-year-old girl

Khan who drove to Scarth Lane, in Hapton, later dumped the girl in a wheelie bin before she freed herself and was found wandering alone in distress by other children, the court had earlier heard.

During sentencing the judge said the kidnapping was "planned and predatory to satisfy his perverted desires".

Khan, of Pendle Street, Accrington, was convicted in 2008 of a sexual offence involving a 12-year-old girl, police said.

Det Insp Jim Elston said the girl had been through a "horrendous ordeal... which has left a lasting effect on her and her family".

"I hope that now Khan is behind bars that the family are able to start moving forward with their lives and the victim is able to try and enjoy a normal, happy childhood which she fully deserves, despite this trauma."

The National Probation Service is carrying out internal review of the case and Lancashire Police will look at whether any lessons can be learned.