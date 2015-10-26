Man, 86, dies following Preston parked car crash

An 86-year-old man has died following a car crash in Lancashire.

His car collided with four parked cars after failing to give way at the junction of St George's Road in Preston while driving along St Martin's Road.

He was taken to hospital after the crash which took place at about 17:30 GMT and was later pronounced dead.

The road was closed while investigations took place. Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.