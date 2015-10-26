John Fishwick and Sons bus firm ceases trading after 100 years

Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption John Fishwick and Sons' green buses became a familiar sight around the region for more than 100 years

A Lancashire bus company has ceased trading after more than a century of service.

John Fishwick and Sons, which operated buses in Preston, Leyland, and South Ribble, announced it would be closing as of 00:00 BST on Saturday.

The firm, which also ran a coach hire service, said anyone who had paid for holidays would be contacted and their money would be protected.

Founded in 1907, its green buses became a familiar sight around the region.

Stagecoach said it would be taking over the 111 Preston to Leyland service.

The company said it would not be in a position to operate any other former Fishwick routes on Sunday or Monday, but was in discussions with Lancashire County Council about the possibility of taking on other sections of routes.

It said it would accept all valid Fishwick tickets and passes for travel "in the short term".