Blackpool fans on Karl Oyston text harassment charges

Image caption David Ragozzino was arrested in August

Two Blackpool supporters have been charged with harassing the football club's chairman Karl Oyston.

Stephen Reed, 58, and David Ragozzino, 33, were charged after an investigation into text messages sent to Mr Oyston.

They are accused of pursuing a course of conduct leading to the harassment of Mr Oyston, Lancashire Police said.

Mr Reed, of Common Edge Road and Mr Ragozzino, of Oakwood Close, both Blackpool, were bailed to appear before magistrates on 27 November.

A force spokesman said the pair were arrested in August, but released on police bail, which was answered earlier.