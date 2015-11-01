Flood defence works in Morecambe due to begin

Image copyright Atkins Image caption Artist's impression of Morecambe's promenade following the works to the sea wall

The first phase of a £10m flood defence scheme at a seaside town in Lancashire is due to begin.

A wall measuring about 1.1 miles (1.8 km) will be replaced on Morecambe's promenade as part of the six-year project, Lancaster City Council said.

The existing wall, which protects about 12,000 properties, was built in the 1980s and has "started to deteriorate".

The first phase, beginning on Monday, takes place in Marine Road East between Lord Street and Happy Mount Park.

Subsequent phases will focus on the Marine Road West area from the Midland Hotel to the Battery and the Sandylands Promenade area.

The project is funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Environment Agency and Lancaster City Council.

The stretch of promenade between the town hall and Midland Hotel is not included as this area is protected by sea defences.