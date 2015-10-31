The Mount in Fleetwood revamp to get under way

Image copyright Wyre Council Image caption The railings that topped the esplanade wall at the Mount are being restored

Work to restore a 19th Century landmark in Lancashire is due to begin.

The £1m facelift at the Mount in Fleetwood will see the seaward side of the Grade II registered gardens and shelters restored from Monday.

The work is being funded by Doreen Lofthouse, credited with turning Fishermen's Friend lozenges into a global brand, Wyre Council said.

A bid has been submitted to the Heritage Lottery Fund for a grant to revamp the pavilion and rose garden.

Councillor David Henderson said: "The Mount was originally designed to be the centre point of the town and it's time for it to become the focus once again."