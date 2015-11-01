Charlene Downes murder: Fresh appeal on 12th anniversary of her disappearance

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Police believe Charlene Downes was one of a number of girls who were groomed for sex

A fresh appeal has been made over the murder of a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Blackpool 12 years ago - and a £100,000 reward remains on offer.

Charlene Downes disappeared near the town's North Pier on 1 November 2003.

Police believe Charlene, whose body has never been found, was one of a number of girls who were groomed for sex.

Officers from Lancashire Police have so far taken more than 4,800 witness statements and more than 10,500 lines of inquiry have been generated.

'Committed'

Det Supt Andy Webster said: "I want to make it clear that we have never given up our search to find her and establish exactly what happened to her.

"We are determined to identify who is responsible for her murder and have a full team of detectives and staff dedicated solely to this investigation."

Any reward would be paid from the Proceeds of Crime Fund, which is financed by money and assets seized from criminal activity.

"I firmly believe that there are people who know what happened to her but have not come forward to speak to the police," Det Supt Webster said.

The conviction of a man in the case of another Blackpool teenager whose body has never been found proves the force is "committed to investigating historic crimes no matter how many years have passed", he said.

Robert Ewing, 60, of Kincraig Place, Bispham, was convicted in July of murdering Paige Chivers, who was reported missing in August 2007.

Gareth Dewhurst, 46, of Duncan Avenue, Bispham, was found guilty of helping dispose of her body.