Harold Burnett: Lytham child abuser, 81, jailed for 12 years

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Harold Burnett was convicted of 18 sexual offences following a trial in Preston

A Lancashire man who sexually abused three young children during the late 1960s and early 1970s has been jailed for 12 years.

Harold Burnett, 81, of Lytham Road, Moss Side, Lytham was convicted of 18 sexual offences after a trial at Preston Crown Court.

The offences took place when the victims were aged between four and 10-years-old, police said.

Passing sentence, Judge Robert Altham, said Burnett had shown "no remorse".

He said: "You abused these children without humility, pity or compassion.

'Die in prison'

"In the course of doing that you systematically shattered their lives without so much as a backwards glance for what must only have been your warped need for sexual gratification."

Burnett was convicted of 18 specimen counts reflecting almost a decade of abuse, despite having denied the charges.

Judge Altham said Burnett "committed something like 2,000 sexual offences in relation to these children" adding "it is a further tragedy that you do not have the courage to admit what you have done".

Lisa Worsley, prosecuting, read a statement from one of the victims in which he said "the abuse has had a very negative impact on him. He turned into someone without emotion."

Louise Blackwell QC, defending, said Burnett will be a particularly vulnerable inmate due to his age and a number of health difficulties including heart problems and hearing loss.

She said: "He is shrinking within himself. He is likely to die in prison."

She added there was no evidence of continuing sexual interest in children and when Burnett's computer equipment was seized there was no inappropriate material discovered.

But the judge said: "Had these sentences been committed in modern times, the maximum sentences would be far higher and the sentences you would have received would be longer."