Morecambe caravan stabbing: Woman pleads not guilty to murder

Image copyright Google Image caption Damon Searson, 23, was found with a stab wound at Stud Farm Park in Morecambe

A woman has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge after a man was found stabbed in a caravan in Morecambe.

Police discovered 23-year-old Damon Searson with a chest wound at Stud Farm Park in August. He was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary but later died.

Terri-Marie Palmer, 23, of Warton Avenue, Heysham, appeared at Preston Crown Court earlier and was remanded in custody.

A trial date has been set for 8 February.

The judge requested a further plea and case management hearing also be held on 18 December.