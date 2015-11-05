Term-time holiday head teacher from Burnley suspended

Image copyright Google Image caption The school's governors are investigating the head teacher's absence

A head teacher who went to Brazil on a cycling holiday during term time has been suspended.

Ian McCann, head of Rosewood Primary School in Burnley, Lancashire, reportedly took part in a charity bike ride and missed the final week of term.

The 58-year-old handed in a sick note after governors declined his request for absence outside school holidays.

Lancashire County Council topped a recent list of councils fining parents taking children on term-time holidays.

Mr McCann, who could not immediately be reached for comment, will now have to face the school's board of governors.

Lancashire tops holiday fines list Areas that fined the most parents: 4,800 Lancashire

3,319 Bradford

2,523 Redbridge

2,402 West Sussex

2,354 Derbyshire

Chairwoman Alex Bird said: "I can confirm that a member of staff has been suspended.

Court action

"However, as the matter is subject to investigation we will not be commenting further at this time."

Lancashire County Council issued 3,907 fines to parents for unauthorised absences between September 2014 and July.

Each parent can be fined £60, doubling to £120 if not paid within 28 days.

Failure to pay can result in court action.

A recent Press Association investigation found the number of fines handed to parents has almost trebled in two years, from 32,512 in 2012-13 to 86,010 in 2014-15.