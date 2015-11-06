Alan Shearer to have Blackburn road named after him

Image copyright PA Image caption Alan Shearer joined Blackburn Rovers in 1992 and went on to score 130 goals for the club

Former England and Blackburn Rovers footballer Alan Shearer is to have a road named after him.

Shearer, who said he was "honoured and flattered", will open the road, near Rovers' Ewood Park stadium, next month.

Blackburn with Darwen Council said it wanted to "recognise the key role he played" in helping the club win the Premier League 20 years ago.

Shearer, who also played for Newcastle United and Southampton, scored 130 goals in 171 appearances for Rovers.

"My time playing for Rovers, and also being part of the team that won the title, was an incredibly happy period of my life," he said, "and I will always look back fondly on the time and the people that made it so special."

The new stretch of road is expected to be called Alan Shearer Way.

Image copyright Google Image caption The council said the new road bearing Shearer's name would be near Ewood Park

Councillor Phil Riley said: "Rovers' title win was a great achievement and made people across the world take notice of the town. Personally, it was one of the highlights of my life.

"The scale of the achievement cannot be understated. Only four others clubs - all big city teams - have lifted the Premier League trophy, so for a small town team in East Lancashire to win the title was a fantastic achievement."

Shearer left Southampton for Blackburn in 1992, when the Premier League started, for a British record fee of £3.6m.

After becoming the top goalscorer at Euro 96, he joined Newcastle United for a world-record fee of £15.6m.

He scored 30 goals in 63 games for England and captained the national side at World Cup 1998.

Shearer now works as a pundit for BBC Match of the Day.