Amputee ex-soldier Rick Clement walks at Remembrance event

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Spectators applauded as Rick Clement walked in public for the first time since his injuries, at a service in Blackpool

A former soldier who lost his legs during the war in Afghanistan has walked in public for the first time at a Remembrance Sunday service.

Sgt Rick Clement stepped on a bomb during the conflict in 2010.

Despite medics saying he may never walk again, he used his prosthetic legs to lay a wreath at Blackpool cenotaph.

He said: "I took my first three steps and there was a wave of emotion - something I've not experienced that much, well ever, before."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Harry met Rick Clement after he was photographed by the singer Bryan Adams

After the blast, he lost some of his hearing and was told he would be unable to have children.

"Remembrance is always a very important time for myself and all the military family," he said.

"It's been very tough, I've had to lose quite a bit of weight.

"There's been some pain because of the pressure being applied to my body through the limbs but it's certainly worth it and manageable."

He completed the Great Manchester Swim earlier this year and was also photographed by the Canadian singer Bryan Adams, with the images appearing in an exhibition on wounded servicemen and women.