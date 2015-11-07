Driver dies after collision with taxi in Burnley

Image copyright Google Image caption Three cars were damaged in the collision on Manchester Road in Burnley

A 19-year-old driver has died after a collision with a taxi.

The unnamed man was driving a Ford Mondeo when the crash occurred at about 01:00 GMT on Manchester Road in Burnley. He died at the scene.

The 48-year-old taxi driver suffered serious chest and leg injuries and was taken to hospital.

His two female passengers, aged 58 and 38, also received head injuries. A third car, which was parked and unattended, was also damaged.

Lancashire Police said an investigation was under way and appealed for witnesses.