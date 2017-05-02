Chorley van driver dies in M55 five-vehicle crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The westbound carriageway was closed for several hours

A van driver has died in a motorway crash involving five vehicles near to an exit slip road.

Two lorries, two vans and a car crashed on the westbound carriageway of the M55 at junction 3, Kirkham, Lancashire, at about 08:45 BST, closing the motorway.

A 53-year-old man from Chorley was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. Police are appealing for witnesses.

The eastbound carriageway has fully reopened, while all but one lane of the westbound carriageway remain closed between junctions one and three.

Sgt Steve Wignall said: "Although we have made one arrest we are now working hard to piece together exactly what occurred and are appealing for anybody with information to contact us as soon as possible."