Fresh legal challenge to Preston New Road fracking decision

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption UK shale rock will be fracked horizontally at the Preston New Road site, which is expected to yield more gas

A legal challenge has been launched against the government's decision to approve fracking in Lancashire.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid gave the go-ahead last year for shale gas extraction at Cuadrilla's Preston New Road site at Little Plumpton.

Campaigner Gayzer Frackman said the government did not fully assess the impact of greenhouse gas emissions from the site in the next three years.

A government spokesman said it was "not appropriate" to comment at this time.

Marc Willers, representing Mr Frackman, said the appeal also questioned "whether it was safe for the government to grant permission for fracking in the absence of a robust regulatory system".

A previous High Court challenge by Mr Frackman failed last month.

Mr Frackman, from Blackpool, claims the government "is simply putting corporate interests above safety, environmental concerns and the concerns of local communities".

A spokesman for the Department for Communities and Local Government said: "It would not be appropriate for the government to comment on a legal case at this time."

Energy firm Cuadrilla have been contacted for comment.

Lancashire County Council (LCC) refused permission to extract shale gas at the site in 2015 on the grounds of noise and traffic impact, but Cuadrilla appealed to the secretary of state who subsequently ruled in their favour.

The decision means for the first time UK shale rock will be fracked horizontally, which is expected to yield more gas.

Cuadrilla started construction work at the site in January and it has been the scene of continued protests by anti-fracking campaigners.