Chickens culled as bird flu found at second Lancashire farm

A second outbreak of avian flu in two days has been found at Lancashire farms, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

The H5N8 strain was confirmed in a small backyard flock of chickens and ducks near Thornton-Cleveleys.

It follows the culling of about 30 birds at a nearby farm on Thursday.

Defra said a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone had been put in place around the premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

The Food Standards Agency said the disease was not a risk to food safety.

Public Health England said the risk to public health from the virus was very low.

A spokeswoman for Defra said the flock contained nine birds, a number of which had died while the remaining live birds will be humanely culled.

"A full investigation is under way to determine the source of the infection," she said.

In January, there were a number of other outbreaks of the virus, including at farms in Wyre in Lancashire, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire and Carmarthenshire.

What is bird flu?