Suspected arson at Leyland Warriors clubhouse

Image copyright Leyland Warriors Image caption Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was hurt

Volunteers at an amateur rugby league club say they are "heartbroken" the clubhouse has been badly damaged in a suspected arson attack.

More than 40 firefighters tackled the blaze that caused extensive damage at Leyland Warriors in Moss Side Way, Lancashire, at about 02:00 BST.

The repairs will take months, the club says, affecting more than 200 players.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was hurt, but it is believed the fire was "started deliberately".

Head coach Phil Roberts said everybody was "in a state of shock" after the fire.

Leyland Warriors play in the second division of the North West Men's League.