Blackburn man accused of causing two women's deaths by dangerous driving

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Shelby Lauren Maher and Rachel Murphy both died after being hit by a car

A man has appeared in court accused of causing the deaths of two women by dangerous driving.

Shelby Lauren Maher, 17, and 23-year-old Rachel Murphy, both of Preston, were hit by a BMW while walking on the A59 at Brockholes Brow on the outskirts of Preston on 20 April 2016.

Muhammed Salman Patel, 25, of St Michael's Road, Blackburn was bailed by Preston magistrates.

He is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on 20 June.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Patel is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on 20 June

Ms Maher and Ms Murphy were walking in a group of five when three of them were hit by a BMW heading towards Preston city centre.

Police said the third victim, a girl aged 15, was treated in hospital for serious injuries.

The BBC understands she has now recovered.