Blackburn man jailed for assaulting woman who later died

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lee Grime admitted assault at an earlier hearing

A man has been jailed after the death of a woman in Lancashire, police said.

Victoria Shorrock, 45, was pronounced dead by paramedics at a house in Warrenside Close, Blackburn on 11 January. She had a number of injuries.

Her partner, Lee Grime, of Warrenside Close, was charged with murder. The charge was changed to assault when the cause of death could not be verified.

The 35-year-old had admitted the charge at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to 16 months at Liverpool Crown Court.

Lancashire Police said that when medics told Grime they would be calling the police, he "became agitated" and left the property.

He took a taxi to Blackpool and stayed at a guesthouse but was arrested following an appeal for information.

'Vulnerable'

Detectives said that while Miss Shorrock's injuries included a cut to the back of her head and significant bruising, the cause of death could not ascertained "with sufficient certainty to proceed with a charge of murder".

As a result the charge was amended to assault.

Det Insp Tim McDermott said: "Victoria had a number of health issues and following expert medical opinion, it was agreed her death could not be proved as unlawful.

"Even though we can't be sure exactly what happened in the hours before she died, what is clear is Grime assaulted her, with her death following at some point afterwards.

"Victoria was a vulnerable woman who Grime took advantage of.

"He showed himself to be a dangerous and manipulative individual."