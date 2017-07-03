Two women injured after Lancashire police chase crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The car crashed on Plantation Street on Saturday evening

Two women passengers have been seriously injured after a car hit the gable end of a house after being pursued by a police car.

The Mercedes was signalled to stop by an officer on patrol on Whitworth Road, Stacksteads on Saturday evening.

The car then sped off and was pursued by police before it crashed on Plantation Street.

A 22-year-old man from Bacup has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The front seat passenger, a 26-year-old woman, suffered serious leg and neck injuries and was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

A second female passenger, aged 34, suffered back injuries, a broken toe and broken ribs and was taken to Royal Salford Infirmary.

The incident has now been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission and an investigation will be carried out.