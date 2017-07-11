Woman dies in crash with lorry in Carnforth, Lancashire

Image copyright Google Image caption Lancashire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the force

A woman has died in a crash with a lorry.

The 34-year-old was in a Honda Civic travelling on the A6 towards Carnforth in Lancashire near Tarn Lane when it happened earlier.

Her three-year-old son, who had been in the car with her, was not hurt. Neither was the 57-year-old driver of the lorry.

Lancashire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash at 09:00 BST to contact the force.