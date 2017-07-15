Andrew Whitter death: Three more arrests in Blackburn

Image copyright Lancashire Police/Google Image caption Andrew Whitter was living in supported accommodation at the Islington Motel in Blackburn

Three more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 54-year-old man who is believed to have been assaulted and robbed.

Andrew Whitter, originally from Chorley, was taken from supported accommodation in Blackburn to hospital with head injuries on Monday.

He died on Thursday. A total of four men, all from Blackburn, are now being held on suspicion of murder.

Lancashire Police said the recently-arrested men were aged 42, 48 and 49.

A 26-year-old man was detained on Friday while a 23-year-old man, who was arrested on Wednesday, has since been released without charge.