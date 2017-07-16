Andrew Whitter death: Men released in Blackburn inquiry

Image copyright Lancashire Police/Google Image caption Andrew Whitter was living in supported accommodation at the Islington motel in Blackburn

Four men have been released while inquiries continue into the suspected murder of a 54-year-old man.

Police believe Andrew Whitter, originally from Chorley, was assaulted and robbed.

He was taken to hospital from the Islington motel, Blackburn, with head injuries, but died on Thursday.

A fifth man, 26, who was held on Friday, was released without charge. The other four men were aged 23, 42, 48 and 49, Lancashire Police said.