Blackpool motorcyclist death: Two teenagers arrested

Two 18-year-old men have been arrested and two others are wanted after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

The 46-year-old man died after the collision between a Keeway motorcycle and a Vauxhall Astra in Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, on Tuesday.

The teenagers, both from Bolton, were being held on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving under the influence of drugs.

Police said two other men thought to have been in the Astra fled the scene.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the crash, which happened outside the Halfway House pub, are urged to contact Lancashire Police.