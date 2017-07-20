Colne murder investigation after man, 50, fatally injured

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found unconscious in Colne on Tuesday morning

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after 50-year-old man died in hospital a day after being found critically injured.

The victim was found unconscious on Tuesday morning in Venables Avenue, Colne, Lancashire.

He was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital but died the following day, Lancashire Police said.

Two men from Colne, aged 41 and 64, and a 40-year-old from Nelson remain in police custody.

The men were previously arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, along with a 25-year-old man from Colne who was later released without charge.

Det Ch Insp Geoff Hurst offered his condolences to the victim's family and urged anyone with information to contact police.

He added: "We are particularly keen to speak to a dog walker who we believe was in Venables Avenue around the time."