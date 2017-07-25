IT problem delays Blackburn College's University Centre degree results

Image copyright Google Image caption Students at Blackburn College's University Centre were due to receive their results on 7 July

About 800 students are still waiting for their degrees after a problem with a new IT system raised concerns over the accuracy of results.

Students at Blackburn College's University Centre were due to receive their results on 7 July following validation by Lancaster University.

Some of those have said the "systems issue" has put their careers on hold.

Staff at both centres are working "ensure the data is accurate", which could take at least another two weeks.

'Nobody's fault'

Student Karen McErlean said: "We've had no satisfactory answer as to why results are late.

"I'm supposed to be starting a teacher training in September but I can't commence with that until I've got my degree confirmed."

Blackburn College said it was carrying out data testing on the IT system, introduced four to five months ago, when issues around the results emerged.

Vice Principal Tracey Stuart said it had come to light the week before the results were due to be released.

"It isn't anybody's fault," she said, adding results are be due to be sent to Lancaster University for validation within two weeks.

"It's disappointing, nobody regrets the delay more than I do. We must make sure the data is accurate and validated."

A date will be set for results to be released once the college's "internal systems issue is resolved" and Lancaster University is satisfied with the "accuracy of the results", Professor Mike Wright, a dean at Lancaster University, said.