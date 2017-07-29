Manchester attack: Ex-civil service boss Lord Kerslake to lead review

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The attack happened at Manchester Arena following a pop concert

The former head of the civil service, Lord Kerslake, will chair an independent review into the response to the Manchester Arena attack.

Twenty-two people were killed when Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb following an Ariana Grande concert.

Lord Kerslake will chair the review on behalf of Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who said it would "help us be even better prepared in the future".

The review into the 22 May attack is expected to start in September.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Twenty-two people were killed

Lord Kerslake, who is chair of King's College Hospital in London, said he was "committed to working with all the relevant people and organisations".

"I want the families of those who have died, those who were injured, the emergency services, and the wider public to be confident that the review will be independent, transparent and rigorous."

His first task will be to outline the scope of the review, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Combined Authority said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption St Ann's Square in Manchester became the focus of tributes after the attack

Mr Burnham praised the "bravery and professionalism shown by the emergency services and many others".

"But, as with any major incident, it is right to take an honest look at what happened," he added, "so that the right lessons can be learned for the future, and this review will help us be even better prepared in the future and allow us to share our learning with other parts of the country."

The review is due to start after other organisations have carried out their own reviews and debriefs, and will be supported by the National College of Policing and the Greater Manchester Resilience Forum.

Baroness Hughes, deputy mayor for policing and crime, said "families of those who lost their lives, the injured and people who were at the arena that night will all be given the opportunity to feed into this review".