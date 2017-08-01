Charlene Downes: Murder arrest in missing Blackpool girl probe

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Charlene Downes' disappeared on 1 November 2003

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Blackpool teenager who has been missing for nearly 14 years.

Charlene Downes, 14, disappeared on 1 November 2003. Her body has never been found.

Police said a 51-year-old man, who lived in Blackpool at the time of her disappearance but now resides in Preston, is currently in custody.

A £100,000 reward remains on offer for information leading to the conviction of her killer or killers.

Image caption Charlene Downes (far right) was seen with her sister in central Blackpool on the day she went missing

Last month Charlene's mother Karen said she was going to take legal action against the police who she accused of mishandling the case.

It followed the release in November of CCTV images of her daughter on the day she was last seen.

Ms Downes said the case could have been solved sooner had there not been a 13-year delay in releasing the footage.

A man was cleared of Charlene's murder in 2008 after "grave doubts" were raised about evidence during his second trial. The jury in his first trial had failed to reach a verdict.

In 2009, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said police evidence-gathering errors contributed to the retrial's collapse.

The IPCC found strategic and tactical failure in the management of the material and several officers were disciplined.

One was forced to resign in 2011, but the resignation order was overturned by a 2012 Police Arbitration Tribunal.