Rossendale house fire: Man held over woman's death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was rescued from a fire with stab wounds.

The 25-year-old woman was pulled out of a house fire on Burnley Road, Rossendale, on Sunday night along with a baby girl and a 39-year-old man.

They were all taken to hospital, where the woman was found to have a number of stab wounds. She died on Thursday.

The man was arrested and remains in hospital for treatment. The 23-month-old girl is also receiving treatment.

Police said they both suffered "a number of serious injuries".