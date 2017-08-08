Boy, 12, dies in roof fall at Lancaster business park

Image copyright Google Image caption The boy's family are being supported by police officers

A boy has died after falling through the roof of a disused building on an industrial estate.

The 12-year-old's body was found by fire crews at Lune Business Park, Lancaster, Lancashire, at about 21:30 BST on Monday.

He was believed to have been playing with friends when he went through a corrugated roof panel, police said.

His family have been informed of his "tragic" death and are being supported by officers.

Det Insp Simon Dent of Lancashire Police said: "This is a tragic incident which has cost a young man his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

He warned of the dangers of youngsters playing in disused buildings.

"We understand that youngsters find sites such as this interesting and want to explore them but, as this incident shows, there are potential dangers of entering abandoned buildings," he said.

"We hope parents will assist us by reinforcing that message to their children, especially during the school holidays."

He asked anyone with information to contact Lancashire Constabulary.