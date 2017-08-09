Pedestrian hit by police car in Blackburn dies

Image copyright Google Image caption A police car hit a pedestrian on Bolton Road in Blackburn

A pedestrian who was hit by a police car has died in hospital.

James Lee was crossing Bolton Road in Blackburn shortly after midnight on Monday when he was struck by the BMW vehicle, Lancashire Police said.

The 50-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died on Tuesday.

The force said it had referred the crash to the Independent Police Complaints Commission "as a matter of routine".

The car was not responding to a 999 call, it added.