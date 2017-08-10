Convicted killer Anthony Curry absconds from HMP Kirkham

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Anthony Curry was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2013

A "dangerous" prisoner who killed his 88-year-old friend and stole his possessions has absconded from jail.

Anthony Curry, 43, formerly of Dyson Street, Blackburn, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in July 2013 after admitting manslaughter, arson, burglary and attempted theft.

Police said he left HMP Kirkham between 12:00 and 14:00 BST on Wednesday.

Det Sgt Madeleine Park said Curry was "clearly a dangerous individual" who should not be approached.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, stocky, with brown hair.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said the 43-year-old had several tattoos, including a "tribal" design on his neck, a dot close to his left eye and a dragon and a rose on his arm.

He added that Curry had links to Blackburn, Preston and Cumbria.

Curry's victim Christopher Proctor was found dead at his home after a fire in Pleckgate Road, Blackburn, in November 2012.

HMP Kirkham, a category D open prison near Preston, houses up to 657 male prisoners.

A Prison Service spokesman said those who abscond from the jail "are returned to much tougher, closed prisons where they will have to serve additional time".