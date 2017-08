Nelson newborn baby death prompts murder probe

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Ava Grace Nolan died shortly after being taken to hospital

An eight-day-old baby girl died from a head injury, police investigating her murder have said.

Ava Grace Nolan died in hospital after being found unresponsive at an address in Dover Street, Nelson, Lancashire on Wednesday.

Post-mortem tests found she died as a result of a serious head injury.

A man, 26, and woman, 27, believed to be her parents, were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been bailed pending further inquiries.

They have been bailed until 14 September.