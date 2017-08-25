Will Smith to headline Livewire Festival in Blackpool

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Will Smith originally made his name as a rapper under the name The Fresh Prince

Hollywood star Will Smith is to headline a music festival on Blackpool Promenade.

The actor, rapper and songwriter will perform with DJ Jazzy Jeff for the final night of Livewire Festival on Sunday - their only UK show this year.

As well as being one of Hollywood's most successful actors, Smith has had hits including Miami, Summertime and Gettin' Jiggy Wit It.

On Thursday he posted a rehearsal video online simply writing: "Y'all Ready??"

Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff met in the 1980s and won a Grammy for their single Parents Just Don't Understand.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Smith will perform with DJ Jazzy Jeff for the final night of Livewire Festival

Smith went on to appear in six seasons of 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air before starring in a series of blockbuster films including Independence Day, Men in Black and I Am Legend.

He is next set to play the Genie in a live-action film adaptation of Disney's Aladdin.

The three-day Livewire Festival is on Blackpool Tower Festival Headland and also features The Jacksons, Jason Donovan, Sinitta and Go West.

A spokesman said organisers were "thrilled" to hold the concerts in "the best location in the UK for top entertainment".