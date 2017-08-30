Hunt for UK businessman missing in Barbados

Image copyright Royal Barbados Police Force Image caption Steven Weare was last seen in the car park of a Burger King restaurant, police say

A British businessman who is believed to have been working in Barbados has been reported missing.

Car salesman Steven Weare, from Lancashire, was last seen in the car park of a Burger King restaurant near Bridgetown on 23 August.

The 49-year-old was driving a silver Mitsubishi Warrior pick-up with the registration number J4000, Royal Barbados Police Force said.

The Foreign Office said officials are in contact with police and his family.

'Supporting the family'

Mr Weare, from Kirkham, had reportedly been staying at Newcastle Plantation House, in Saint John on the east of the Caribbean island when he was reported missing.

It is reported Mr Weare is a regular visitor to Barbados and his family bought a property there several years ago.

He was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, blue chinos and blue shoes at the time he was reported missing.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: "Our staff are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Barbados."

Mr Weare is listed as a director of Fylde Motor Company in Kirkham and people calling the firm were referred to Lancashire Constabulary.