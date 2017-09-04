Six arrested after man's Lancashire M6 minibus fall

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened about 13:50 BST on Sunday

Six people have been arrested after a man suffered a serious head injury falling from a minibus on the M6 in Lancashire.

The man fell onto the northbound carriageway on Sunday, between junctions 33 and 34 near Lancaster.

Five men and one woman, all held on suspicion of assault, were inside the vehicle and remain in custody.

The motorway was closed for several hours after the incident, which happened at about 13:50 BST.

The victim is in a stable condition in Royal Preston Hospital.

Det Insp Bev Mason, of Lancaster CID, said: "We are at the very early stages of our investigation and want to establish what has caused this man to fall from the vehicle.

"While we have made a number of arrests, we are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or who has dashcam footage of the incident, to contact us."