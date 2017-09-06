Great Harwood 'anti-social' waste site closed by police

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the action was "necessary"

A waste site under investigation for anti-social behaviour has been closed down by police.

A closure notice was served on T. Smith in Great Harwood, Lancashire.

Police said 100 officers, police dogs and a helicopter attended the site along with other partner agencies.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said it was a "nuisance that has blighted the community". The firm told the BBC it was closed and would not be commenting.

Police said the joint operation with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, the Environment Agency and Hyndburn Borough Council followed numerous reports from the public concerned about activities associated with the site.

'Necessary action'

The notice was served under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, which the police or council can issue if they are satisfied on reasonable grounds that the use of premises has resulted in nuisance to members of the public.

After a closure notice has been served, police said a longer-term closure order can be applied for at court which lasts for up to three months.

The force said it understood and shared the public's frustration and numerous attempts had been made to "address concerns" but the firm had not co-operated so "today's action has been necessary".

Mr Grunshaw said the operation showed the police "taking strong action to prevent a nuisance that has blighted the community in Great Harwood for a long time".

"Many local people and representatives have raised concerns about anti-social behaviour linked to the site."

He added: "I hope that this notice will allow all partners to work at ensuring that the site remains trouble free."