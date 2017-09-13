Image copyright PA Image caption Ineos also runs a petrochemicals complex at Grangemouth in Scotland

Temporary injunctions described as "draconian" which aim to prevent disruption by anti-fracking protesters have been extended.

Petrochemicals giant Ineos brought the action to stop protest tactics like walking and lying in front of lorries.

The injunctions, granted in July, were renewed for another six weeks by a High Court judge in London on Tuesday.

Campaigners say the injunction is draconian and undemocratic and they will continue to fight it.

The company said it is "protecting the public, its people, sites and supply chain".

Anti-fracking protester Joe Corre, who is also the founder of the Agent Provocateur company, said it was "a very serious attack on out democracy" by Ineos and wanted the injunctions overturned.

Image caption Joe Corre said he will be back in court in six weeks for further hearings

The campaigner, from Talk Fracking, said Ineos failed to get the five-year injunction it was seeking.

Tom Pickering, operations director of Ineos Shale said: "It is our duty to do all we can to ensure the safety of everyone on and around our sites, including the protesters themselves.

"We are also clear that our people and suppliers have the right to come to work free from harassment and intimidation."