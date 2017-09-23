Blackpool 'gas explosion': Two people injured
- 23 September 2017
- From the section Lancashire
Two people are in hospital following a suspected gas explosion at a Blackpool guest house.
The pair were rescued from the property in Charles Street shortly before 18.00 BST.
A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Firefighters and paramedics have rescued two people who were trapped following the explosion.
"Both casualties have been taken to hospital."
Police said a number of people were also treated at the scene.