Lancashire

Blackpool 'gas explosion': Two people injured

Emergency services in Charles Street Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue
Image caption The blast happened in Charles Street shortly before 18.00 BST

Two people are in hospital following a suspected gas explosion at a Blackpool guest house.

The pair were rescued from the property in Charles Street shortly before 18.00 BST.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Firefighters and paramedics have rescued two people who were trapped following the explosion.

"Both casualties have been taken to hospital."

Police said a number of people were also treated at the scene.