From the section

Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Image caption The blast happened in Charles Street shortly before 18.00 BST

Two people are in hospital following a suspected gas explosion at a Blackpool guest house.

The pair were rescued from the property in Charles Street shortly before 18.00 BST.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Firefighters and paramedics have rescued two people who were trapped following the explosion.

"Both casualties have been taken to hospital."

Police said a number of people were also treated at the scene.